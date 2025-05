ISLAMABAD, May 7. /TASS/. The Pakistani government has notified the UN Security Council of its right to respond to India's strikes, Reuters reported.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said earlier that the Islamic republic has the right to use the provisions of Article 51 of the UN Charter and respond to an act of aggression at any time "as it deems necessary."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier urged India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint.