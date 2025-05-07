India does not strike Pakistani civilian or military targets — embassy in US

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. India did not strike civilian, economic or military facilities of Pakistan during the launched Operation Sindoor, targeting only terrorist camps, the Indian embassy in the US said in a statement issued after the start of the operation.

"India’s actions have been focused and precise. They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

"No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted," the embassy added.

Earlier, India's Defense Ministry said the country's armed forces had launched Operation Sindoor and struck nine targets in Pakistan and areas under its control in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The strikes were reportedly targeting terrorist infrastructure. According to the Defense Ministry, "these steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered."

Relations between India and Pakistan got trained after the April 22 terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam (Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir), which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali. India said it had evidence that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the attack, which was carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group. New Delhi and Islamabad have imposed mutual restrictions on diplomatic personnel, suspended bilateral agreements and closed their airspace for each other’s flights. Both sides have reported exchanges of fire across the Line of Control.