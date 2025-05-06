Houthis to continue attacking Israel despite truce with US — politburo chief

DUBAI, May 7. /TASS/. Yemeni Houthis from the Ansar Allah movement will continue to target Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians despite the US decision to end the military campaign in Yemen, the head of the movement’s supreme political council Mahdi al-Mashat said.

"We will not abandon our support for Gaza, no matter the cost. What has happened only confirms that our actions hit where it hurts - and they will persist," the Houthi-run Saba news agency quoted him as saying.

The head of the Houthi politburo also urged Israeli residents to "remain in shelters or return to their homeland without delay." "Your helpless government can no longer shield you," al-Mashat added.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his country stopped attacking the Houthi targets in Yemen after Ansar Allah had agreed to halt attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Ansar Allah warned Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on Trump's order. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the movement attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea multiple times, using missiles and drones.