NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. India has engaged all air defense forces on the border with Pakistan, the ANI news agency reported citing Defense Ministry officials.

"All air defense units have been mobilized along the India-Pakistan border to respond to any emergency," the ministry said.

Earlier, the Indian army stated that the Pakistani side had opened artillery fire along the Line of Control. Reports of exchanges of fire in various sectors of the border are coming in.