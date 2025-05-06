Pakistan's Punjab province declares state of emergency

ISLAMABAD, May 7. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in Pakistan's Punjab province, Reuters reported, citing a statement by the region’s government head Bhagwant Mann.

According to him, Punjab’s security forces and medical services have been placed on high alert.

Earlier, the Indian government announced it had struck nine targets in the Pakistan-controlled part of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources cited by SAMAA TV, the Pakistani armed forces launched retaliatory strikes on Indian targets.