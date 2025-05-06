Islamabad warns of response to Indian attack on its territory

ISLAMABAD, May 7. /TASS/. The Indian Armed Forces' strikes on Pakistani territory will certainly receive a response, the head of the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate of the Islamic Republic's military, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, stated.

"This provocation will not go unanswered," Geo TV quoted him as saying. "Let me be clear in stating unequivocally - Pakistan will respond to this [attack] at a time and place of its choosing," he added.

Earlier, Reuters, citing a statement from the Indian government, reported that the Indian Armed Forces had struck nine targets in Pakistan-controlled areas of Jammu and Kashmir.