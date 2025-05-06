Trumps says US stops bombing Houthis in Yemen

WASHINGTON, May 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that his country stops attacking the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah.

"The Houthis have announced to us at least, that they don't want to fight anymore. They just don't want to fight, and we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings, and they have capitulated," he said at a meeting with visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"We are going to stop the bombing of the Houthis effective immediately," he said, adding that the rebels have allegedly promised not to attack ships in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

When asked by a journalist why he is so sure that the Houthis are ready to stop attacking ships, Trump said, "It doesn't matter where I hear." "That's a very good source," he said. "They don't want to be bombed anymore. Sort of thought that would happen."

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea multiple times, using missiles and drones.