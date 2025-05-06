At least 3 people killed in Israeli strikes on Yemen — report

DOHA, May 6. /TASS/. At least three people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on sites in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled provinces of Amran and Sanaa, Al Masirah television reported.

According to the report, 38 others sustained injuries.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli jets carried out massive strikes in Yemen in response to the Houthi bombardment of Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The main target of the attacks was the rebel-controlled international airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. Additional targets included two power plants around the capital and a cement factory in the Amran province. A Houthi source told TASS that the sites suffered more than 10 strikes.

According to Al Yemen television, the attacks knocked down the main passenger terminal of Sanaa’s airport and all maintenance premises. The strikes also destroyed all civilian planes that were at the airport, the report said.