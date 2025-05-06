Second round of voting to elect German chancellor to be held later on Tuesday — media

BERLIN, May 6. /TASS/. The second round of a parliamentary vote to elect Germany’s chancellor will be held at 3:15 p.m. local time (1:15 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday, the Bild newspapers reported, citing sources.

The NTV television channel said earlier that Bundestag will resume its session after Friedrich Merz failed to win enough votes in the BUndestag to be elected chancellor in the first round of voting.

A total of 310 out of 621 lawmakers voted in his favor, but he needed 316 votes to be elected. The CDU/CSU and SPD, however, have 328 seats in the Bundestag.

The coalition of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) said that it will once again put forward Friedrich Merz’s candidacy.

This is the first time in Germany's history that a candidate nominated by a winning party has failed to be elected following successful coalition talks.