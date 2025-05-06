China, EU must oppose unilateral bullying — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, May 6. /TASS/. China and the European Union must jointly promote and maintain a multipolar world and oppose unilateral bullying, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory telegram to European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between China and the EU.

"China and the European Union must support multipolarity, safeguard justice, oppose unilateral bullying, work together to resolve global issues, jointly promote an equitable and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization," the Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying. The Chinese leader also noted that Beijing and Brussels must make a greater contribution to peace, stability, development and prosperity across the world.

The Chinese president emphasized that he attaches great importance to the promotion of China-EU relations. "Wholesome and stable relationships between China and the EU will bring success to both sides and make the world a brighter place," Xi added.