Explosion in Shahid Rajaee port due to fire started by forklift — Red Crescent Society

DUBAI, May 6. /TASS/. The explosion that took place on April 26 in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port was caused by a spark from a forklift, Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) President Pir Hossein Kolivand said.

"Initially, a spark appeared due to the operation of a forklift, which led to a fire. If there had been a fire truck nearby, it would have quickly extinguished the fire, and there would not have been any consequences," Kolivand said during a press conference. According to Kolivand, negligence was the main reason for the accident. "If people had complied with all safety measures, we would not have suffered such damage," he added.

According to the IRCS head, he immediately addressed Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, and Hamid Vahedi, the commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, who dispatched helicopters and planes to assist with the aftermath of the explosion. Kolivand also praised the timely response of local law enforcement officials, who quickly closed off the area and ensured security.

On April 26, a powerful explosion shook Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port. On Monday, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said negligence caused the explosion: "necessary precautions" were not taken at the port. According to Momeni, a special commission has been set up to investigate the incident. He added that "several individuals" suspected of being complicit in the incident have already been "summoned to court." On April 30, Mohammad Mehdi Shahriari, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, stated that the explosion was not caused by sabotage or subversion.