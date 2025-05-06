US should stop threatening China if it truly seeks dialogue — diplomat

BEIJING, May 6. /TASS/. The US should abandon its tactics of threats and pressure if it truly intends to engage in dialogue with China, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s statement about potentially reducing tariffs on Chinese goods, the diplomat said: "If the US truly wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and talks, it should abandon threats and pressure and engage in dialogue with China based on equality and mutual respect."

Earlier, Trump said that he would eventually lower tariffs on Chinese goods because Washington and Beijing cannot do business with each other without this step.