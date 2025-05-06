Red Crescent reports complete depletion of food supplies in Gaza Strip

DUBAI, May 6. /TASS/. Food distribution centers and markets in the Gaza Strip have run out of supplies, Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel said, citing a report by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

According to the organization, the situation with food products in the embattled enclave is currently "even more dire than in the past 19 months," as "essential food supplies have run out in both markets and distribution centers." "The population is facing once again an extreme risk of famine," the TV channel quoted the report as saying. "There is an inability to meet even the minimum daily needs of over a million displaced people," the PRCS said.

The organization also noted that its own food supplies "are completely depleted" and currently the PRCS staff can only distribute "limited quantities of legumes" to community kitchens "to cover some of the basic needs of displaced individuals."

Earlier, the PRCS also reported that the Palestinian enclave is experiencing a severe shortage of basic necessities and personal hygiene items. It was noted that the enclave had run out of construction materials for temporary shelters, tarpaulins and blankets. It also lacks fuel for power generators at hospitals, medical supplies, medicines and infant formula.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had restarted military operations in the enclave after the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The Gaza-based movement has blamed the United States for the renewal of Israeli aggression.