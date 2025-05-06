Friedrich Merz to be elected new Chancellor of Germany

BERLIN, May 6. /TASS/. The Bundestag will vote on the candidacy for the new Chancellor of Germany, with Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz expected to assume the position.

The head of the German government is elected by the parliament deputies through a secret ballot, without prior discussion, based on a proposal from the president. As a rule, the candidate is from the party that has won the most votes in the parliamentary elections. This time, that party is Merz’s.

On Monday, leaders of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) signed a coalition agreement, ten weeks after the early elections to the Bundestag, thus paving the way for Merz’s election as Chancellor. To become head of the government, Merz must secure the support of 316 out of 630 deputies.