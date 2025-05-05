Russia reiterates support for mandate of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia supports the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the Russian foreign ministry said after a meeting between Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Lebanese Ambassador to Moscow Shawki Bou Nassar.

"The sides discussed in detail the current situation in Lebanon with a focus on issues of the implementation of the Lebanese-Israeli ceasefire agreements. In this context, they stressed the need for ensuring the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and reiterated their support for the mandate of the peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)," it said.

The sides also discussed region matters on the agenda of the UN Security Council and General Assembly, the ministry said, adding that the meeting was requested by the Lebanese diplomat.