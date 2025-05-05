Serbia’s former deputy PM to attend Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9

BELGRADE, May 5. /TASS/. Serbia’s former deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin will travel to Moscow on May 9 to take part in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, or the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany.

"At the invitation of Russia’s leadership, Aleksandar Vulin will attend the traditional military parade in Moscow on May 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism in World War II," Vulin’s press service said.

The former Serbian deputy prime minister stressed earlier that his country would never forget Russia’s contribution to the fight against Nazism.