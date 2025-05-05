Israel plans to conquer and retain some Gaza areas, not occupy them — cabinet spokesman

TEL AVIV, May 5. /TASS/. The plan that Israel approved to expand the Gaza operation includes seizing more area and holding it under control, but doesn’t call for occupation of the enclave, government spokesman David Mencer said.

"I can share with you that we are on our way to defeating Hamas. The expanded operation will help us get our hostages back. The plan will include, among other things, an expansion and retention of territories. Not occupation, but expansion and retention of territories, as well as a relocation of the people of Gaza to the south of the Strip to protect them and prevent Hamas from seizing humanitarian supplies," he told international reporters. "There will also be powerful attacks on Hamas."

"We believe these actions will help us achieve victory. The prime minister and the cabinet believe that this is a worthy plan because it will help us achieve both our goals in the war, which are the defeat of Hamas and the return of the hostages," the spokesman continued. "The cabinet also made it clear that this plan is certainly different from previous plans in that we are abandoning the method of raids, where troops went in and out [of certain areas], instead expanding the territory held by our military and staying there to prevent Hamas from taking it back."

"Israel continues to study and promote [US President Donald] Trump's plan to help Gazan emigrate voluntarily," Mencer said. "Talks with several countries are ongoing on this issue, but I will not share any other details."

On Monday, the Ynet news website reported that Israel's war cabinet approved a plan to expand the Gaza military operation that stipulates the possibility of occupying the enclave.