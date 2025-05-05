TIRASPOL, May 5. /TASS/. The leadership of Transnistria has drawn clear conclusions from the ongoing militarization and the rapprochement with NATO pursued by the Moldovan authorities, according to Vadim Krasnoselsky, the president of the unrecognized republic, who was speaking in an interview with TASS.

"Any neighbor, when another neighbor arms itself, spends more than necessary on its military, expands its forces, and forms specialized units - of course, cannot but feel concerned," Krasnoselsky stated. "We closely monitor the types of weapons Moldova acquires - whether lethal or non-lethal, offensive or defensive - and draw our conclusions accordingly. At the same time, we understand that with the Russia-Ukraine conflict raging just beyond our borders, a country like Moldova must consider its security, but within reasonable limits. Naturally, we are uneasy about these joint exercises with NATO, including joint Romanian-Moldovan units. The scale of these activities is indeed increasing."

He expressed hope that the Moldovan authorities would honor their commitments to resolve the Transnistrian issue solely through peaceful means. "The Moldovan leadership speaks openly about peace - that their army remains prepared, but ultimately, they aim to settle the Transnistrian conflict peacefully. I trust they will adhere to this stance. I too advocate for a peaceful resolution to the Transnistrian problem," Krasnoselsky emphasized.

Public opinion polls indicate that the majority of Moldovan citizens oppose NATO accession. Nevertheless, President Maia Sandu has claimed that there is an alleged military threat from Russia and advocates for increased military cooperation with the alliance. In recent years, Moldova’s armed forces have intensified joint exercises with Britain, Germany, Romania, and the United States, while government spending on armaments has risen. These militarization efforts have drawn sharp criticism from opposition groups, as well as from the authorities of the Gagauz autonomy and Transnistria, especially amidst the country’s ongoing economic crisis and rising poverty levels.