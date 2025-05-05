Modi, Putin reaffirm commitment to further strengthening partnership — Indian MFA

NEW DELHI, May 5. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call reaffirmed commitment to further strengthening partnership between the two countries, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," he wrote on the X social media platform.

"The prime minister conveyed greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him for the Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year," Jaiswal added.