Kiev admits Brazil unwilling to develop relations with Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The current government of Brazil has no desire to develop relations with Ukraine, instead displaying a pro-Russian stance, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Andrey Melnik stated.

"I was actually working on Latin America. Therefore, I knew very well that we could not make any breakthrough with Brazil in the near future. Today, the reality is that the Brazilian political establishment, by which I mean not only the current leftist government, but also the broader political elite, does not see any benefit in engaging with Ukraine. We are not a priority neither geopolitically nor economically," the RBC-Ukraine news agency quoted him as saying.

The diplomat emphasized that Brazil was "gravitating toward Russia" and "gradually distancing itself from the Western world."

Earlier, the Brazilian Metropoles newspaper cited diplomatic sources saying that Vladimir Zelensky had been sending letters to the country's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for over a year and a half, requesting a meeting, but had received no reply. The outlet added that after Lula da Silva announced plans to visit Moscow to mark the 80th anniversary of the USSR's victory in the Great Patriotic War, Ukrainian authorities invited him to visit Kiev beforehand – but so far, this has not been included in the Brazilian leader’s schedule.