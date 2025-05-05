US strikes on Yemeni province of Sanaa leave 16 people injured — Houthi Health Ministry

DOHA, May 5. /TASS/. At least 16 people have suffered injuries in US strikes on the Yemeni province of Sanaa, the Health Ministry of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement said in a statement.

"Sixteen people were injured in US strikes on Al-Arbaeen Street in the Shuub District and Al-Matar Street in the Bani al-Harith District in Sanaa," the statement reads, according to the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah TV channel. The broadcaster did not specify when the attack had taken place.

On March 15, the US began launching massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement carried out a series of attacks on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea.