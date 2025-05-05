MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Not only Kiev’s partners, but players around the globe have been showing signs of exhaustion from the Ukraine conflict, said Andrey Melnik, Ukraine’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

"There is indeed a growing fatigue from the war, let’s be honest about it—not only inside Ukraine and among our partners, say, Germany – but globally," the Ukrainian diplomat told RBC-Ukraine in an interview. Melnik also voiced his concern that the United Nations might lessen its focus on Ukraine, as he vowed to make his country heard at the global venue as often and loud as possible.

Earlier, Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko, designated as a terrorist and extremist by Russia, pointed to the waning interest among members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Ukraine and the ongoing hostilities on its soil.