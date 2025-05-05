Palestinian president to discuss Gaza, bilateral relations with Putin on May 10 — adviser

TUNIS, May 5. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas plans to discuss relations with Moscow and the situation in the Gaza Strip at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on May 10, Abbas’ adviser Mahmoud al-Habbash told TASS.

"The meeting will provide the parties with an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields, especially because there are close historical ties between Palestine and Russia. Abbas will also brief the host party on recent developments in Palestine in light of Israel’s ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip, as well as on the Palestinians’ priorities in terms of resolving the problems the Palestinian cause is facing," he elaborated.

Earlier, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told the Izvestia daily that Abbas, who would arrive in Russia on May 8, expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 10. According to al-Habbash, the Palestinian leader "will congratulate Putin on Victory Day."

The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the BRICS group’s summit in the Russian city of Kazan in October 2024.