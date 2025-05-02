Iran, European countries will not hold consultations on May 2

PARIS, May 2. /TASS/. Consultations with participation of Iran and three European countries (Germany, the United Kingdom and France) scheduled for May 2 before talks between Tehran and Washington will not be held, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in an interview with the AFP news agency.

"A scheduled technical meeting was to be held before the high-level meeting between the US and Iran. Since these negotiations will not take place, the technical meeting became irrelevant, at least for this moment," the minister said, cited by the news agency.

The European Union is ready to impose sanctions on Iran again in case negotiations eventually fail, Barrot noted. "If we have no agreement with Iran on significant, verifiable and reliable curtailment of the nuclear program, we, the Europeans, will apply again the sanctions we lifted a decade ago, when the agreement was reached," the minister added.