US diplomats met representatives of new Syrian authorities

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. US diplomats had a meeting with representatives of new Syrian authorities this week in New York, Spokesperson of the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said at the regular briefing for reporters.

"I can tell you that Department of State officials met on April 29 with the Syrian interim authorities in New York," Bruce said. "Any future normalization of relations" between Washington and Damascus or "lifting of sanctions" will depend on performance of requirements stated by the US side earlier, she noted.

In particular, new Syrian authorities "should fully renounce and suppress terrorism, exclude and remove foreign terrorist fighters from any official roles, prevent Iran and its proxies from exploiting Syrian territory," the spokesperson said. Measures should also be taken to "ensure the security and freedoms of Syria's religious and ethnic minorities," she added.