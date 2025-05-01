Personal communications between leaders is needed — US Department of State

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. Personal communications between leaders of the United States and Russia are needed on the matter of settling the Ukrainian crisis, Spokesperson of the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said at the regular briefing for reporters.

"There is a lot of heat" as regards the communications between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin," Bruce said. "Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio is very similar when it comes to what President Trump's view is, that people have to be spoken with face to face, one on one, that this is what diplomacy is about, human beings making arrangements, talking about things, finding a common ground," she stressed.

"It is now clear that there is a commitment and an understanding of the importance of this kind of diplomacy," the US diplomat said. "I'm not going to guess at the nature of what President Trump and Putin might discuss," Bruce added.

The two presidents had the telephone conversation on March 18, when they discussed the 30-day ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict, conditions of preventing escalation and a number of international topics.