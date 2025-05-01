Mike Waltz to be appointed US Ambassador to United Nations — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 1. /TASS/. Mike Waltz will serve as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, US President Donald Trump announced.

"I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump also stated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will assume the role of interim National Security Advisor while continuing to fulfill his duties at the State Department.

Fox News reported earlier that US President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were dismissed from their posts on May 1. The network claimed that the removal of Waltz and Wong is linked to a controversial incident involving the encrypted messaging app Signal. A user identifying himself as Mike Waltz allegedly sent a request to join a chat group to Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, who subsequently published an article about the episode on March 24.