DUBAI, April 9. /TASS/. Iran may swap a reduction in the level of uranium enrichment for a complete removal of US sanctions and the cessation of Washington's support for internal opposition, according to Gholam-Reza Sadeghian, editor-in-chief of the conservative newspaper Javan.

"Iran, in turn, may agree to lower the level of enrichment. This should not be viewed as any sort of concession. Preserving the nuclear industry and the level of enrichment suited to non-military purposes is what we have been advocating for and have desired for many years," he wrote.

In return for such restrictions and enhanced inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities, Iran should receive from the United States "a full lifting of sanctions and the abandonment of the policy of open hostility, including the support for opposition groups," Sadeghian added.

The first round of talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steven Witkoff will take place on April 12 in Oman. Iran has rejected direct negotiations, preferring Oman’s mediation.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce downplayed the significance of the meeting, stating that the upcoming event should be described as a meeting, not negotiations.