US conducts at least five strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen — TV channel

DUBAI, January 17. /TASS/. The United States Armed Forces have executed at least five airstrikes targeting sites linked to the Houthi rebel Ansar Allah movement in Yemen's western Amran province, the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV channel reported.

The strikes reportedly hit the Harf Sufyan district. However, no information about the damage or casualties has been disclosed.

Amid the Gaza conflict, Ansar Allah warned of retaliatory actions, including strikes on Israel and blocking Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait until operations in the Palestinian enclave cease. Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched frequent missile and drone attacks on civilian ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, sinking two vessels and seizing another.

In retaliation, the US announced the formation of an international coalition and launched Operation Prosperity Guardian, designed to secure navigation and protect vessels in the Red Sea. Since then, the US and UK have repeatedly targeted Houthi military sites in Yemen.