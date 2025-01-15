Kazakhstan gets deciphered data from crashed AZAL plane

ASTANA, January 15. /TASS/. Deciphered information from flight recorders of the crashed Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane has been received by Kazakhstan and is now being examined by specialists, TASS has learned from the republic’s Transport Ministry.

"Deciphered data from flight data recorders, which had earlier been received by the Republic of Kazakhstan, is also being studied by specialists," the ministry’s press service said.

A Brazilian-made Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 plane en-route from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to Russia’s Grozny in Chechnya crash-landed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. The aircraft was carrying 67 people, 62 passengers and five crew members. The majority of passengers on board the aircraft were citizens of Azerbaijan, but there were also nationals from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan on the plane. According to the most recent reports, 38 people, including seven Russians, lost their lives, while 29 others survived the crash.

Having recovered the plane’s black boxes, the authorities of Kazakhstan said that they would send them to the plane’s Brazilian manufacturer to ensure transparency of the investigation. On January 6, the G1 portal said that the process of retrieving the data has been completed. The O Globo newspaper, in turn, said Kazakhstan had been notified.

On January 7, the Transport Ministry of Kazakhstan said its experts would begin to examine the data in the next few days.