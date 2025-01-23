Hungary to consult with US on extension of EU’s anti-Russian sanctions

BUDAPEST, January 23. /TASS/. Hungary has not yet made a decision on the issue of the extension of European Union’s sanctions against Russia for six months more and is going to hold consultations on this issue with the new US administration, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a press conference.

The decision to renew sanctions against Russia for six months more is to be made by January 31 and this issue will be discussed by EU foreign ministers at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, January 27, he noted.

"There is still plenty of time by Monday. The meeting of the foreign ministers council will take place, who are to make the decision, while we will consult with our US partners in the meantime," Szijjarto said.

The Hungarian government has long been speaking about the failure of the EU sanction policy that did not achieve its goal and inflicted damage to the economy of Europe, the minister said. "I believe the size of the damage inflicted by sanctions reached a critical level. Furthermore, a new situation has currently evolved as a result of the new president of the United States looking for solution [of the Ukrainian crisis] with Russia," Szijjarto stressed.

"The result of searching for this solution cannot be ignored" when debating the issue of extending EU sanctions, the minister said.