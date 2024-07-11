NATO summit announces establishment of security assistance mission for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. NATO has announced the establishment of a security assistance and training mission for Ukraine and a joint analysis, training and education center, NATO countries said in a declaration of their summit in Washington.

According to the declaration, the summit decided "to establish the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) to coordinate the provision of military equipment and training for Ukraine by Allies and partners." "Its aim is to place security assistance to Ukraine on an enduring footing, ensuring enhanced, predictable, and coherent support," the document explained.

As follows from the document, NSATU will operate in NATO member countries and will "support Ukraine’s self-defense in line with the UN Charter." "NSATU will not, under international law, make NATO a party to the conflict," the declaration emphasizes.

Participants in the summit have "taken forward the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Centre (JATEC), an important pillar of practical cooperation, to identify and apply lessons from Russia’s war against Ukraine and increase Ukraine’s interoperability with NATO," the document says, adding that the summit welcomed "the Secretary General’s decision to appoint a NATO Senior Representative in Ukraine.".