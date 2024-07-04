SCO has turned into one of most authoritative structures — Tokayev

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has become one of the most authoritative and influential structures, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the SCO summit in Astana.

"By joining forces, strengthening the Shanghai spirit and promoting Shanghai principles we have turned the SCO into one of the most influential and authoritative structures," he said.

The fruitful cooperation between SCO countries gives "the development vector to the whole Eurasian continent," the president added. "In almost 25 years our organization has become an important mechanism of the system of international relations, contributing much to ensuring sustainable growth and global progress," he noted.

Due to its uniqueness and huge potential the interest in the SCO in the world is steadily growing, Tokayev stressed.