European Union to approve 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions on June 24

BRUSSELS, June 21. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of the European Union will approve the fourteenth package of anti-Russian sanctions on June 24, a high-ranking EU spokesperson told reporters in Brussels.

"We expect the fourteenth package of sanctions against Russia will be approved on Monday," he said.

A new decision regarding the use of profits from frozen Russian assets for the military aid to Ukraine may be announced on June 24, the spokesperson added. "We expect the announcement on Monday," he noted.