Malawi launches investigation into vice president's plane crash

HARARE, June 13. /TASS/. Malawi's President and Defense Minister Lazarus Chakwera has ordered an investigation into the circumstances and causes of the plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima, The Nation newspaper reported.

"The Malawi Defense Force is launching an investigation into the causes of the crash today," the newspaper quoted the president as saying. "I know that some countries have experience in this area and I am seeking their assistance," he added.

The president of Malawi expressed gratitude to foreign governments for their timely assistance in the search and rescue operation.

Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight senior officials were killed in a plane crash on June 10, 2024 in the Mzimba district. A Malawi Air Force plane flying from the capital Lilongwe to the northern town of Mzuzu failed to land due to poor weather conditions and turned back. The republic has declared mourning from June 11 to July 1.