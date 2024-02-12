Finland's newly elected president to continue support for Ukraine

HELSINKI, February 12. /TASS/. Finland's newly elected President Alexander Stubb has said that he will continue to support Ukraine.

"I would like to continue the line of [outgoing President] Sauli Niinisto," Stubb said at a press briefing, answering a question on his position on Ukraine. The broadcast was carried by Finnish media.

Finland has supported Ukraine since 2022 on various levels, from humanitarian aid to military aid packages worth €1.8 billion.

Stubb was elected Finland's 13th president in a runoff election on February 11 and will be inaugurated on March 1.