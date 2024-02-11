Palestinian president arrives in Qatar to discuss settlement in Gaza Strip

RABAT, February 11. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in the Qatari capital city Doha, the WAFA news agency reported.

Abbas is expected to hold talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the issue of stopping Israel’s operation in Palestinian territories, including in the Gaza Strip.

Apart from that, the president and the emir will discuss bilateral relations and ways of their development, the agency noted.

In recent months, Qatar has been acting as a mediator between Israel and the Hamas Palestinian movement.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.