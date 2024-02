MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The United States and the United Kingdom have conducted a string of strikes to hit Houthis from Yemen’s rebel movement Ansar Allah in Al-Hudaydah province, the movement’s Al Masirah television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, the strikes targeted the southern outskirts of the province’s largest city and the Houthis’ facilities in the mountainous area outside Al Luhayyah. There was no information about possible casualties.