US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace two times in past day

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area two times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s Rafale fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, two times during the day."

He also said that a Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of sniper fire by terrorists on positions of government forces near the settlement of Nakhshebba in the Latakia governorate.