Death toll among Palestinians exceed 3,000 — Palestinian health ministry

CAIRO, October 17. /TASS/. More than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, when the conflict escalated, the Palestinian health ministry wrote on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, around 3,000 were killed in the Gaza Strip and at least 61 - in the West Bank. At least 13,750 people have been wounded, including some 1,250 in the West Bank.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,200 have been wounded.