Israeli army conducts massive strikes against Hamas military targets in Gaza

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. The Israeli military has begun to deliver massive strikes against the radical Palestinian movement Hamas’ locations in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"The IDF is currently conducting large-scale strikes against terrorist sites of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip," the statement said.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the area bordering the Gaza Strip and asked the troops stationed whether they were ready for the "next phase of the operation."

"Are you ready for the next phase?" the prime minister asked service members shaking their hands, as shown in a video released by the prime minister’s office.

"The next phase is coming," Netanyahu added, without elaborating.

The Israeli service members were nodding their heads when asked about their readiness for the next phase of the operation in the Gaza Strip.