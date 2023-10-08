Evacuation advised for Israeli nationals on border with Lebanon - daily

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Residents of Israel in the north of the country on the border with Lebanon were urged to evacuate their homes due to possible escalations, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Sunday.

"Residents close to the Israel-Lebanon border urged to evacuate for coming 24 to 48 hours to keep families safe," the daily reported.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, "Israel fired barrages of artillery into southern Lebanon on Sunday after Hezbollah targeted three Israeli military positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms.".