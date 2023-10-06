Turkey arrests over 90 people on suspicion of links to IS

ISTANBUL, October 6. /TASS/. More than 90 people have been detained in Turkey on suspicion of links with the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

"Within the framework of Operation Capture, conducted by territorial anti-terrorist units in coordination with the General Directorate of Security of Turkey simultaneously in 26 provinces, 92 people suspected of links to IS have been arrested," the minister wrote.

"We will not let terrorist organizations and their supporters breathe. Our fight against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," Yerlikaya said.