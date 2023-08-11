Egypt refuses to supply arms to Ukraine despite US’ pressure

NEW YORK, August 11. /TASS/. The US has been trying to get Egypt to supply weapons to Ukraine since spring but Cairo is not giving in to this pressure, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin first asked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to send Ukraine artillery shells, anti-tank rockets, air defense systems and light arms back in March but did not receive an unequivocal answer. Later, in private conversations, members of the Egyptian administration said that arms supplies to the Kiev regime were not in the works.

Representatives from the US and Egypt have not confirmed this information to the newspaper.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden admitted that the arms supplies that the US can provide to Ukraine, above all, artillery shells, were depleting. Therefore, according to the US leader, it was decided to supply the Kiev regime with cluster munitions.