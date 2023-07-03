Kiev’s NATO bid cannot be discussed as long as conflict continues — Hungary’s top diplomat

BUDAPEST, July 3. /TASS/. The Hungarian government is adamant that Ukraine’s NATO membership cannot be discussed as long as an armed conflict continues in the country, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

When asked at a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Miroslav Wlachovsky if Ukraine could receive a NATO invitation at the alliance’s Vilnius summit on July 11-12, Szijjarto said that "it is out of the question."

According to him, "the [NATO] membership of a country at war cannot be discussed." "This issue can’t be included in the agenda," Szijjarto pointed out.

According to the top diplomat, the vast majority of his European counterparts agree with this point of view and "express the same opinion in private conversations."