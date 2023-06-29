Protesters in Baghdad storm Swedish embassy — media

CAIRO, June 29. /TASS/. A group of Iraqis protesting against the act of public burning of the Quran near a mosque in Stockholm stormed the territory of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday, the Iraqi news outlet Shafaq News reported.

According to its information, more than a hundred protesters gathered near the building of the Swedish embassy on Thursday. Some time ago, a group of protesters managed to "break the gate and enter the area of the Swedish embassy", which is located in central Baghdad. There is no information about possible damage.

The Alsumaria TV channel reported that the intruders had already left the embassy’s territory. Other Iraqis who participated in the rally are also leaving the building. It is pointed out that the gathered demanded the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Iraq in protest against the desecration of one of the most important Muslim shrines.

The burning of the Quran took place during a police-authorized demonstration in Stockholm’s Medborgarplatsen Square on Wednesday. Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant, tore pages from the Quran and set it on fire. On that day, Muslims around the world were celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s major religious holidays. In addition, more than 1.8 million Muslims on Wednesday completed the hajj, or pilgrimage to the holy places of Islam in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.