NATO’s Stoltenberg confirms Western equipment lost by Ukraine, expects report on June 15

BRUSSELS, June 14. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed the amount of Western-made vehicles, lost by Ukrainian armed forces, adding that the alliance is expecting information in this regard from Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov on June 15.

"We will get updates from Minister Reznikov and from the generals [that will attend the meeting]," Stoltenberg said during a press conference ahead of the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. "By sitting at the same table, by getting the same updates - it helps to get a better and deeper understanding of the situation on the battlefield."

"When you launch such a big offensive, […] of course, there will be casualties, also when it comes to modern NATO equipment," Stoltenberg underscored.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that Ukrainian forces have been attempting fruitless offensive attempts since June 4, suffering casualties in personnel and vehicles. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian forces achieved no success on any direction.

Earlier, Politico reported citing sources in the Washington administration that further military aid to Kiev will depend on the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.