Erdogan plans to hold phone talks with Biden, Putin

ANKARA, May 29. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to speak with US President Joe Biden over the phone on Monday evening, and a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin is also forthcoming, Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

"A conversation with Biden is scheduled for Monday evening. There are also plans to hold telephone talks with Putin, but the date has not yet been agreed. There will be communication with many other leaders," he said in an interview with the A Haber television channel.

According to Kalin, during the day, Erdogan plans to speak with "the leaders of Germany, France, Israel, Greece, Spain, the NATO secretary general, as well as the Dutch and Ukrainian leaders." "These talks are scheduled for today," he noted.

He did not say when Erdogan’s inauguration would be held after he won the runoff presidential election on Sunday. "The date has not yet been set. The president’s key task now is to form a cabinet as soon as possible. But in 2018, the inauguration was held with broad participation [of foreign representatives]. We will hold it where the president delivered his speech after the election (a square in front of the presidential compound in Ankara - TASS). A wide range of people are coming, representatives from organizations, trade unions, foreign leaders just to name a few. I wouldn’t say exactly how many people will take part, but there will be thousands," the spokesman said.

A runoff presidential election was held in Turkey on May 28. According to preliminary data from the Supreme Election Council, after 99.43% of ballots were counted, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had secured 52.14% of votes cast, while his rival, opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, carried 47.86% of the vote.