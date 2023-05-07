Kyrgyzstan’s president sets off on official visit to Russia

BISHKEK, May 7. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov has set off on an official visit to Russia, his press service said in a statement on Sunday.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov set off on an official visit to Moscow today, on May 7. He is expected to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement reads.

According to the press service, the two countries’ leaders will discuss "pressing issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda," as well as the future development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Japarov will also hold meetings with other Russian officials.

"In addition, the head of state will attend the May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow as a guest of honor," the statement added.

Kyrgyzstan’s delegation also includes Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov and Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov.