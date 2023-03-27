Over 80,000 take part in protests in Jerusalem — TV

TEL AVIV, March 27. /TASS/. A protest against the policy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government gathered 80,000 people in front of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) building in Jerusalem on Monday, the Kan 11 state-owned TV channel reported, broadcasting live from the scene.

Widespread protests have been going on in Israel for almost 24 hours. The demonstrations escalated after Netanyahu’s March 26 move to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had publicly called for suspending the judicial overhaul promoted by the ruling coalition.

According to government opponents, the overhaul plan, which limits the powers of the Supreme Court and puts the executive branch in control of selecting judges, will undermine the democratic foundations of Israeli statehood. Netanyahu, in turn, insists that the plan will balance the powers of all branches of the government, making the country’s political system more democratic.

Netanyahu continues to consult with coalition partners about what steps to take next. The Kan state-owned radio station reported earlier on Monday that the prime minister was considering the possibility of suspending the overhaul plan.